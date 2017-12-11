Police : An arrest has been made in a fatal New London stabbing

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place Sunday night.

At approximately 8:35 p.m. on Sunday night, New London Police officers were dispatched to 39 Tilley Street. Upon their arrival, they found an adult male lying on the steps inside a home with a stab wound to the upper chest.

Officials say the male was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Along with police, officials say New London police detectives and New London States Attorney’s office responded to the scene.

Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect who was identified as Patrick McInerny, 44, of New London. McInenery is charged with murder and is due in court Monday morning.

The identification of the victim has not been released at this time.