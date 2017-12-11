Police: Serial bank robber from Waterbury caught, arrested

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — News of an armed bank robbery inside the Thomaston Savings Bank on South Main Street is the talk of Thomaston and it has people rattled.

“People were in shock,” said Nancy Griswold, a customer at the bank who also works nearby. “We’re all on guard.”

Since it happened, the Thomaston Police Department plastered social media with pictures captured by surveillance cameras from inside the bank. Police say those pictures clearly showed the suspect — Zachary Provost of Waterbury. On the Thomaston Police Department’s Facebook page, they described him as a “serial bank robber” who has struck throughout Connecticut.

“I know within the state of Connecticut alone — the bank robberies — I believe there’s four,” said Thomaston Police Officer, Bart Deeley. “This particular individual looked to target smaller towns due to the number of officers that would be responding to the scene and due to the sizes of the banks.”

Officer Deeley says the Thomaston PD was working with other area police departments, sharing information, hoping to catch Provost. They got a break Saturday night when Waterbury Police responded to a medical emergency call at a hotel in The Brass City. That’s when they were able to arrest Provost. According to the arrest warrant, he was there with a woman who had a severe heroin overdose. Officer Deeley says he’s glad they were able to get him off the streets — fast.

“Obviously drugs, guns, everything goes hand in hand and it was only going to be a matter of time before obviously someone could’ve been possibly hurt or even killed,” said Officer Deeley.

Provost appeared in Waterbury Superior Court Monday morning. He was charged with interfering with an officer and resisting arrest. Police say he also had an outstanding robbery warrant out of New Hampshire. He’s being held on $110,000 bond total for all of the charges.

According to the arrest warrant, when Waterbury police officers arrested Provost, he had $542 in cash on him that was in a sock. Police determined that to be the “proceeds of his robberies”.

