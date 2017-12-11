Recipe for no-bake chocolate dipped strawberry & peppermint macaroons

(WTNH) — Zero Waste Chef Max La Manna whips up a no-bake chocolate dipped strawberry and peppermint macaroons. This gluten free, vegan treat is a perfect way to sweeten up the holidays.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of dehydrated strawberries

1 peppermint spring, chopped finely.

1 1/2 cups of unsweetened shredded coconut

2/3 cup of coconut cream (just the thick part from the top of the can of coconut milk)

2 tbsp of coconut oil, melted

1/4 cup of maple syrup

1 tsp of vanilla extract

4 oz dark chocolate, melted

Instructions:

Cut strawberries in half and larger ones into quarters. Arrange strawberries on a baking sheet – cut sides up – make sure no strawberries are touching. Place strawberries into oven and dry them at 200 F for 3 hours – you may need to rotate your baking sheet periodically, so heat is evenly distributed. Remove strawberries from baking sheet and let them cool off Crush dried strawberries into powder – set aside. In a large bowl, combine the shredded coconut, coconut oil and coconut cream, maple syrup and vanilla extract and mix well before adding the dehydrated strawberries along with the finely chopped mint leaves and continue to mix. Use a small cookie scoop to create scoops with the coconut mixture and place on a baking sheet with parchment paper. Next, place them into the fridge for a few minutes to harden and once they firm up, dip the bottom into your chocolate mixture and them return back to the baking sheet and back into the fridge for cooling. Store leftover in fridge and enjoy!

Max La Manna now lives in New York City, but is a Connecticut native from Waterbury. His passion for cooking began at a young age, and he feels right at home in the kitchen. For more of Max’s dishes, follow him on Instagram: eatingwithmax.