Scofflaws owe New Haven more than $12.9 million in parking fines

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has been covering New Haven parking woes for years. Now we’re learning scofflaws owe the city nearly $13 million in unpaid parking fines, according to the Department of Transportation, Traffic, and Parking.

“I had no idea,” said Susan Hill of New Haven.

The parking fines date back years and the culprits come from all over Connecticut, and as far away as Florida. Even UPS made the city’s list.

State law doesn’t allow cities and towns to suspend the driver license or registration of deadbeats. That means local governments are powerless to collect short of booting or towing a car after owners rack up at least $200 in fines.

Hill said she likes seeing the city go after debtors. “Absolutely,” she said, “maybe it will do something for our miserable taxes.”

We hit the streets to track down people on the city’s Top Ten Scofflaws list. We couldn’t find richard Williams, but we did locate his ex-wife.

“I give him all his mail so he knows,” Williams said.

For perspective, if New Haven collected every dime it’s owed in parking fines it could hire more than 290 teachers or nearly 260 fire fighters.

“It just boils down to them being a responsible human being and taking care of their bills,” said motorist Matthew Catron.