SCSU President talks about handling controversial speakers

(WTNH) — President Joe Bertolino of Southern Connecticut State University talks about how to handle controversial speakers on college campuses.

There have been numerous disturbances on college campuses across the country involving controversial speakers, including one recently on the Uconn Campus.

SCSU President Joe Bertalino wants his university to be a leader among colleges and universities for social justice through the means of respect, dignity, compassion, kindness and civility.

Joe believes speakers of all political positions, even controversial speakers, should be allowed to speak at a college podium in order to broaden the conversation on an issue.

Universities have a responsibility to foster and encourage conversation instead of silencing its students, Joe says. The answer to less hate speech isn’t less speech, but more speech.

Joe believes protesting and speaking up during a speech if a student disagrees with the speaker’s views is acceptable, as long as it is done with respect.