SCSU President talks about handling controversial speakers

By Published:

(WTNH) — President Joe Bertolino of Southern Connecticut State University talks about how to handle controversial speakers on college campuses.

There have been numerous disturbances on college campuses across the country involving controversial speakers, including one recently on the Uconn Campus.

SCSU President Joe Bertalino wants his university to be a leader among colleges and universities for social justice through the means of respect, dignity, compassion, kindness and civility.

Joe believes speakers of all political positions, even controversial speakers, should be allowed to speak at a college podium in order to broaden the conversation on an issue.

Universities have a responsibility to foster and encourage conversation instead of silencing its students, Joe says. The answer to less hate speech isn’t less speech, but more speech.

Joe believes protesting and speaking up during a speech if a student disagrees with the speaker’s views is acceptable, as long as it is done with respect.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s