Seymour firefighters investigating cause of Bungay Road fire

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Seymour firefighters are investigating what may have cause a fire to break out late Sunday night at a home on Bungay Road.

Just after 11:00 p.m., firefighters responded to 131 Bungay Road on a report of a heavy fire. A News 8 photographer spoke with firefighters on the scene who said there are no fire hydrants in that area; so a few towns were called in to help out with tanker trucks.

The house was heavily damaged. Firefighters on the scene told News 8 that all of the occupants of the house were able to escape safely. No one was hurt.

An investigation is underway to determine what may have caused the fire.