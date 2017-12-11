State Police search for 2 who escaped Waterbury halfway house

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are searching for two people who escaped from a halfway house in Waterbury this past year.

Police say 22-year-old Zachary Foster left the home in September. Officials also say that 47-year-old James Shea left the building in April.

Anyone who may have information about either person or who may know there whereabouts is asked to contact Troop A in Southbury at 203-267-2200. Information can also be sent in via text message by texting TIP711 with any details to 274637. All calls and texts will be kept confidential.

