Stepped up security measures following NYC explosion

(Photo: Noelle Gardner/WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– As a precautionary measure following the attempted terror attack in New York City on Monday, there’s stepped up security at Union Station in New Haven.

Four people were injured when a pipe bomb detonated in the subway near Times Square. The suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, has been taken into custody.

Tammy May said, “It is very scary but we are always on high alert living close to New York City.”

Diane Delena added, “I’m terrified.”

Sam Tucker told News 8, “It’s shocking. It is scary. But I guess you really don’t know how to react.”

(Photo: Noelle Gardner/WTNH)

Adding to the layers of security, MTA Police, Amtrak officers and bomb-sniffing dogs are making sure the station is safe for travelers.

Leann Harmon said, “Dogs are fabulous. Dogs find things people would never find.”

Delena told News 8 she was in New York this morning when the explosion happened. She added, “I found out about it when I got on the train and this young man said [it] to me. I was like, ‘Wow. I usually go out of Grand Central but today I went out of 125.'”

(Photo: Noelle Gardner/WTNH)

Those who just got back from New York City noticed the high security measures at tourist hot spots.

Harmon added, “There was a serious military presence. The streets were blocked off. I think they are doing everything they can do.”

Lisa Magliochetti said, “It is what it is. It makes us feel more secure. We live in a different world than when we were younger.”

Those planning on visiting New York and using public transportation say they’re paying close attention to their surroundings.

Harmon added, “I think people have to pay attention to who is around them and they really do have to speak up and say, like, ‘I see that person looks a bit bulkier than they should,’ and pay attention to what’s around you and tell people.”

Tammy May added, “We have to keep going and we want to enjoy the holiday season and enjoy New York City and we are going to continue to do so.”

(Photo: Noelle Gardner/WTNH)

