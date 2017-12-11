Study: Connecticut college presidents among highest paid in USA

(WTNH) — It pays to be a college president in Connecticut.

New data from the Chronicle of Higher Education shows Presidents at some Connecticut schools are among some of the highest paid in the country.

The report used compensation data from 2015. Here are the Top-5 for the state of Connecticut.

Quinnipiac President John Lahey earned more than $1.4 million in total pay.

Yale President Peter Salovey took home over $1.1 million.

Wesleyan President Michael Roth earned over $871,000.

UConn President Susan Herbst made just under $853,000.

Sacred Heart University’s President John Petillo made over $765,000.

To see the full list of salaries, check out the full report on the Chronicle of Higher Education website.