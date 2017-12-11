Thieves breaking into cars along the shoreline

GUILFORD and MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A warning to lock your car doors has been issued after thieves have been hitting up dozens of vehicles each night all along the shoreline.

On Sunday night, Guilford police say multiple cars were targeted in the Mulberry Point section of town.

“We’ve had a series of car break-ins over the last couple of months as have a number of other communities along the shoreline,” said Butch Hyatt, Deputy Chief with the Guilford Police Department.

In addition to Mulberry Point, cars were also targeted on River Street. Ofc. Hyatt says the thieves are working in groups.

“These are, again, young adults, or youths, juveniles that are committing these crimes. Typically, they come into a neighborhood stealing not only property from in the vehicles, but many times people leave their keys in the vehicles and they’re stealing cars,” he stated.

Related Content: Stolen cars from around CT ending up in Waterbury

Police say it’s not just personal property they are worried about. They’re also concerned for public safety. Ofc. Hyatt says when the thieves are caught in the act, they often drive off recklessly.

“When it’s time to flee, it’s not their car they’re driving so they don’t care about damaging that vehicle, damaging police vehicles, damaging property of private citizens,” said Ofc. Hyatt.

In addition to Guilford, officials from Milford are also investigating several car thefts and break-ins. Officials are searching for two suspects who allegedly used credit cards stolen from cars at various Connecticut businesses.

Related Content: Milford police search for car crime suspects

Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors and to keep outdoor lights on when possible. They say if you see someone suspicious in your neighborhood, you should call 911 rather than take matters into your own hands.

They’re also warning the thieves that it is only a matter of time until they get caught.

“We’ve made a couple of arrests in the past of groups that have come into town. We had one incident where a police officer interrupted him on his patrol,” Ofc. Hyatt said.