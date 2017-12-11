Thousands of Connecticut “Dreamers” in legal limbo

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of Connecticut students, brought here illegally when they were very young, are facing legal limbo and possible deportation.

There’s a call Monday night for Congress to address this touchy issue sometime in the next two weeks because President Trump has cancelled the Obama policy that protected them from deportation.

There are an estimated 8,000 young people in Connecticut and 700,000 across the nation who will be impacted by this decision.

21-year-old Jonathan Gonzales-Cruz of Wallingford is expected to graduate from Southern Connecticut State University next spring with high honors in economics and math. He was brought to this country from Mexico when he was 4-years-old by a relative who is a U.S. Citizen, but he is not.

Says Jonathan, “This is my home, this is all I’ve ever known and I am not going to leave it.”

Related Content: 15 Dreamer protesters arrested on Capitol Hill

Next spring, just before graduation, he will lose his protection from “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals,” also known as DACA, and he will be unable to work and pursue his master’s degree at law school.

President Trump has decided to eliminate DACA, and so Congress must act within the next two weeks in order to keep Jonathan and thousands of others like him in Connecticut from facing possible deportation.

“I would like to go to law school and then practice the law here. I would like to become an immigration lawyer, human rights lawyer, and I would like to start a family here,” said Jonathan.

Related Content: DACA students feel welcome at ECSU

He joined with others in the group called “Connecticut Students for a Dream” with Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), urging Congress to act within the next two weeks.

They all have similar stories and similar desires of finding a path to legal U.S. status and careers.

Said Sen. Blumenthal, “Congress must do its job and provide permanent status and a path to citizenship for the Dreamers before it leaves for recess.”

The so-called “DREAM Act” to address this has had broad support from members of both political parties, but it has failed to pass for more than 15 years. Now, there is a real deadline on the horizon in March when there could be mass deportations.