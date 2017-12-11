Video: T-rex enjoys first day of snow, creates snow angels and snowballs

VESTAVIA HILLS Ala. (ABC) — One T-rex was so happy to see a rare snowfall last Friday that it couldn’t help but make snow angels and throw snow balls at the neighborhood kids.

The woman inside the inflated T-rex costume was Christi Boston Henderson of Vestavia Hills, Alabama. She, along with her friend and videographer Natasha Bates, decided to enjoy the first snow of the season.

“I honestly was in awe. That’s the most snow I’ve ever seen in my life,” Henderson, 27, told ABC News. “I made the most of it. I said, ‘This is going to be fun.'”

Henderson had purchased the costume beforehand, as she wore it to attend Dragoncon in Atlanta last September.

“I had seen a lot of people just kind of be stupid with the T-rex suits. I thought, ‘This is my time to shine,'” she said with a laugh. “I went outside and got in snowball fights with the neighborhood kids. It seemed like a good idea at the time.

“The best part was making people laugh,” Henderson added.

