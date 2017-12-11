Waterbury man sentenced to additional jail time for escaping from custody

Related Coverage State Police search for 2 who escaped Waterbury halfway house

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man is facing additional jail time after leaving a halfway house without authorization.

Officials have announced Christopher Coleman, 28, will spend 12 months and one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Officials say on Dec. 22, 2014, Coleman was sentenced to 42 months of imprisonment followed by two years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In May 24, 2017, Coleman was transferred to a halfway house to serve the remainder of his sentence. Later that year, he left and did not return.

Coleman was located on Aug. 9 in Waterbury where he was arrested. On Sept. 12, he pleaded guilty to one count of escape from custody.