1 dead in Chaplin multi-car crash

CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a multi-car crash on Hampton Road in Chaplin Tuesday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Troopers from Troop D in Danielson were dispatched to the area of 359 Hampton Road in Chaplin for a three-car crash that included a person trapped in their car. Upon arrival, Troopers located the entrapped person, and reported life-threatening injuries.

First responders were able to free the trapped driver, who was immediately taken to Windham Hospital. Just after 11:00 a.m., State Police reported that the driver, who has not yet been identified, had died from the injuries sustained in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers are conducting their investigation to determine the cause of the crash. The roadway has since reopened.