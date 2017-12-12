4-year-old reads 100 books in 1 day

WTNH.com staff Published:

CHICAGO (WTNH) — A 4-year-old from Chicago completed quite the feat this weekend.

Caleb Green told his parents he wanted to read 100 books in one day.

His parents weren’t so sure it was possible at first, but he did it on Saturday. Caleb’s parents live streamed the whole thing. Every time he finished 10 books, he did a little dance.

“I like to read and I want to be smart like my sister,” Caleb explained. “I want to be a basketball player. When I am 22, I want to be an astronaut and when I’m 23, I want to be a ninja turtle.”

Caleb’s dad says his son’s big goal has inspired him to dream bigger, to set big goals for himself, and to keep going until they’re reached.

