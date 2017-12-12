Amazon donates toys, supplies to Puerto Rico families who relocated to New Haven

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH)–Amazon is on a ‘giving tour’ right now. The company stopped in New Haven at the offices of ‘Junta for Progressive Action.’

The 53-foot holiday giving truck donated $15,000 in supplies and toys for families from Puerto Rico who had to relocate because of Hurricane Maria.

“We have just been in such awe cause right from the beginning when families started and the city started coordinating. We’ve been getting donations, we get people who drop things off, we get checks so we have been receiving so with Amazon that’s like the icing on the cake,” said Alicia Caraballo, Interim Executive Director at Junta.

Related Content: Meriden opens its arms to families from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s