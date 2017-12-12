Amazon donates toys, supplies to Puerto Rico families who relocated to New Haven

Related Coverage Meriden opens its arms to families from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

(WTNH)–Amazon is on a ‘giving tour’ right now. The company stopped in New Haven at the offices of ‘Junta for Progressive Action.’

The 53-foot holiday giving truck donated $15,000 in supplies and toys for families from Puerto Rico who had to relocate because of Hurricane Maria.

“We have just been in such awe cause right from the beginning when families started and the city started coordinating. We’ve been getting donations, we get people who drop things off, we get checks so we have been receiving so with Amazon that’s like the icing on the cake,” said Alicia Caraballo, Interim Executive Director at Junta.

