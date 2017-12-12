Arrests made after man thrown over Derby Shelton Bridge

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton Police have arrested three individuals Tuesday morning suspected in throwing a man off a bridge.

Shelton Police said the 30-year old victim was thrown off the Derby-Shelton bridge by another man after an altercation around 1:00 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

The man was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries after falling 45-feet into the icy water. He has since been released, but is still recovering from injuries sustained from the fall.

According to Shelton Police, 25-year-old Gregory Rottjer, 27-year-old Matthew Dorso, and 22 year-old Jennifer Hannum have been arrested in connection with the incident. Officers said their investigation revealed that Rottjer was having a verbal argument with his girlfriend, Hannum, while walking over the bridge. The victim, and his brother, tried to see if Hannum was okay before attempting to walk away.

Rottjer and Dorso then started a physical fight with the victim and his brother. Police say Rottjer intentionally threw the vicitim over the bridge.

Rottjer was held on a $250,000 bond and will appear a Derby Superior Court on December 12. Hannum was released on a $1,000 bond.

Both Hannum and Dorso will appear at Derby Superior Court on December 22.