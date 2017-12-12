Bristol man receives 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl

Related Coverage 10 charged with heroin trafficking offenses

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol man will spend a decade in prison for his role in distributing fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in Dec. 2015, officials began investigating Kyle Petersen of New Britain for allegedly selling fentanyl powder, prescription pills and marijuana. Investigators conducted multiple controlled purchases from Petersen.

Further investigation revealed that 32-year-old Jared McBriarty of Bristol supplied Peterson with the narcotics.

Officials say McBriarty’s supplier, John Casadei of Morris, purchased large quantities of fentanyl from China by using the darknet.

McBriarty, Petersen, Casadei, and other individuals involved in this ring were arrested on May 19, 2016. On that date, officers searched a New Britain residence that Petersen used and seized approximately $740,000 in cash, approximately 3.2 kilograms of ecstasy, and more than 40,000 Xanax pills.

On April 18, 2017, McBriarty pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Petersen and Casadei pleaded guilty to similar charges. On July 19, Petersen was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Casadei awaits sentencing.

McBriarty, who was released on a $250,000 bond, has been ordered to report to prison on Jan. 23, 2018.