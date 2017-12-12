City of Hartford, police union agree to new contract

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The city of Hartford and its police union have come to terms on a new contract. The deal will run through 2022, and the city says it will save them $2 million.

Pension contributions will be increased by 3% of payroll for all employees, while healthcare contributions will increase by about 50% over the course of the contract.

“This agreement with the Hartford Police Union is the result of long, tough negotiations, and represents another big step toward our goal of fiscal stability for our Capital City,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

For new hires, the contract caps pension payments at 70% of base pay, a significant change from current pensions, and eliminates city-funded retiree health insurance, according to a Hartford spokesperson.

