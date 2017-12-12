Delays possible for some holiday packages

Related Coverage Holiday Gift Ideas from the Connecticut Post Mall

(ABC News ) — For the first time ever, online holiday sales are expected to top $100 billion.

After a blockbuster Cyber Monday triggered one-to-two day delays on some UPS items, the company put drivers on extra overtime to get back on schedule.

Walmart is back on track too after a flood of orders Thanksgiving weekend meant some delivers “took extra time.”

But with less than two weeks until Christmas, time is running out.

Many retailers say Dec. 19 is the date you must order by to guarantee standard delivery by Christmas. This is the earliest deadline we’ve seen in recent years.