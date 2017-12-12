Destination Location: News 8 Goes to New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Destination Location segment during Good Morning Connecticut at 9 a.m. took viewers to explore New Britain. Bordering Farmington, Newington, Berlin, Southington and Plainville, the residents of this city in Hartford County provided some recommendations for what to do and see.

Broad Street in New Britain was top-of-mind for many who recommended such Little Poland establishments like Roly Poly Bakery, Staropolska Restaurant and Cracovia Restaurant alongside Martin Rosol’s or Capitol Lunch for a hot dog and Riley’s Gourmet. In addition to these dining hot-spots, parks like Walnut Hill Park, Batterson Park Pond as well as the New Britain Bees stadium were also mentioned.

