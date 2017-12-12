Elderly woman victim of hit-and-run in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An elderly woman is recovering in the ICU after an apparent hit-and-run incident in Waterbury.

Police say around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a 75-year-old woman was in the area of Nottingham Terrace and Cooke Street where she was struck by a vehicle which then fled the scene.

Officials say the woman suffered a broken femur, a broken hip, and a skull fracture.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6921.