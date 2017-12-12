Guilford man charged with failing to report to prison

Related Coverage Key figure in oxycodone prescription scam gets 8-year term

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–A Guilford man has been charged with failing to report to prison after being sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

43-year-old Brian Page was sentenced in October for his role in a scheme to distribute oxycodone through fraudulent prescriptions. He was released on $200,000 bond, but ordered to surrender to serve his sentence on November 17.



After he didn’t report to prison, U.S. Marshals were able to locate and arrest Page at a hotel in Branford on December 7. Page could now face up to an additional 10 years in prison.