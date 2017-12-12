Hamden elementary school dismissed early Tuesday due to odor

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden elementary school was dismissed early on Tuesday due to an odor throughout the building.

Officials say the odor at Ridge Hill Elementary School was caused by a primer that was used while painting lines on the new gym floor.

The Quinnipiack Valley Health District was called to investigate the odor. Officials say no students or staff were in proximity or direct contract with the primer and that there was no health risk for anyone in the building.

The school is expected to open Wednesday at the normal time.