Hartford Court of Common Council votes in favor of legalizing marijuana

By Published: Updated:
(AP file)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Court of Common Council expressed support for marijuana legalization on Monday.

During a meeting Monday evening, the council voted in favor of a resolution in support of legalizing cannabis use in 2018 and regulating it for adults in Connecticut.

Related Content: Los Angeles to become largest U.S. city with recreational pot

The resolution recommends that elected representatives support the passage of state legislation to legalize and tax cannabis in 2018. It also directs the city to conduct an economic impact study for a potential industry in Hartford which includes holding public forums for input from residents.

Marijuana is currently legal for adults in eight states.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s