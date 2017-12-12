Hartford Court of Common Council votes in favor of legalizing marijuana

Related Coverage Los Angeles to become largest U.S. city with recreational pot

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Court of Common Council expressed support for marijuana legalization on Monday.

During a meeting Monday evening, the council voted in favor of a resolution in support of legalizing cannabis use in 2018 and regulating it for adults in Connecticut.

The resolution recommends that elected representatives support the passage of state legislation to legalize and tax cannabis in 2018. It also directs the city to conduct an economic impact study for a potential industry in Hartford which includes holding public forums for input from residents.

Marijuana is currently legal for adults in eight states.