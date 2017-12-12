Investigation underway into malnutrition death of autistic teen

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation by the Office of the Child Advocate is underway regarding the starvation death of a Hartford teen with autism.

Investigators say 17-year-old Matthew Tirado’s death could have been prevented and that there were flaws with the state child welfare agency.

Matthew Tirado died in February, 2017. His mother, Katiria, was arrested earlier in the year on manslaughter charges.

The report finds the Department of Children and Families was unable to make contact with Tirado over a nine month period because she refused to let workers see him.

Tirado hadn’t been to school in eight months and DCF closed the case file just weeks before his death. DCF released a statement on Tuesday, saying, in part:

Nothing diminishes the heartbreaking nature of what happened to Matthew; The level of abuse inflicted by the mother and intentional denial of food are egregious and incomprehensible. Despite the limitations on what actions the department can take in light of parent resistance, the department has taken steps to improve the work of our agency.”

