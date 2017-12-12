Is Connecticut’s transportation funding crisis real?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said last week that the state’s transportation system is facing a crisis because revenue from taxes on gasoline are sinking as vehicles get better mileage, and people use less gas.

His Transportation Commissioner told state lawmakers back in February that the “Special Transportation Fund” was headed toward insolvency in 2020. Last week, he said this would make it difficult for the state to borrow money for road, bridge and rail projects.

The Governor said cutbacks and fare hikes would be needed soon, but a Republican State Senator that serves on the legislature’s Transportation Committee says the numbers do not tell that story.

Numbers from the Department of Transportation actually show that gasoline consumption has actually increased over the past few years. There’s a slight decrease this year, but over the past five years it’s gone up about 50 million gallons.

Sen. Len Suzio (R-Meriden) says the real problem is that transportation spending has gone way up. The Malloy administration admits there are more transportation projects in the pipeline because so much of the infrastructure needs to be replaced.

The administration also says that projections show that receipts from the gas tax won’t keep up with inflation and higher interest rates on borrowing.