Kellyanne Conway’s “Alternative facts” named quote of the year

(WTNH)–2017 was a year of memorable quotes, but according to the Yale Law School librarians, one from Trump Administration aide Kellyanne Conway topped them all.

“You’re saying it’s a falsehood, and they’re saying Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that.”

Related Content: ‘1984’ sales soar after ‘alternative facts,’ Trump claims

Conway made the statement on an NBC News show when asked why Spicer “mischaracterized the size of the crowds at President Trump’s inauguration.

The Yale Law Library’s Associate Director says they choose the quote of the year based on their fame, and how much they reveal about the spirit of the current times.

Related Content: Pope’s comments on global warming top notable quotes list