WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Every year, Masonicare in Wallingford displays what it calls the ‘Festival of Trees.’ Visitors can check it out right now in the lobby of their health center.

Nearly every department at Masonicare specifically decorates a themed tree and then auctions it off. In all, 60 tabletop trees will be auctioned off. All proceeds from the bidding go to the residents at the health center.

This is the 28th year of the event, and thousands of dollars are raised every year.