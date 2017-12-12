Menorah lighting on New Haven Green marks start of Hanukkah

By and Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hanukkah began at sundown on Tuesday night.

The Jewish holiday was commemorated with the lighting of a large menorah on the New Haven Green.

Related Content: What you need to know about Hanukkah

The holiday is known as the “Festival of Lights” is observed for eight days and nights and includes singing, dancing, prayer, and other traditions.

menorah new haven Menorah lighting on New Haven Green marks start of Hanukkah
(Photo: Amy Hudak/WTNH)

News 8’s Amy Hudak attended the ceremony in the Elm City.

Related Content: Send us your Holiday Lights photos!

Watch the video above for more!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s