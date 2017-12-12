New Haven Stuff the Cruiser Toy Drive taking place Wednesday, Thursday

Related Coverage GR8 Holiday Give

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is looking to collect toys for struggling families this week.

Officers will located in the Walmart parking lot at 315 Foxon Boulevard on Wednesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. collecting toys.

Officials say the event carries on the legacy of late New Haven Alderwoman Mae Ola Riddick.

The department has been teaming up with Kingdom International Economic Development and the Mae Ola Riddick Foundation to sponsor the drive since 2013.

Gifts can also be dropped off at the police substation at 26 Charles Street.