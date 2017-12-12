Newington man charged with killing wife found dead in jail cell

(WTNH) — A Newington man charged with killing his wife before shooting himself in the face was found dead in his jail cell this week.

The Chief State Medical Examiner’s Office says Michael Torbicki Jr., 45, died from hanging and has ruled the death a suicide.

Torbicki Jr. was being held after his arraignment on multiple charges including murder in the death of Patricia Torbicki in September.

Michael’s lawyer previously stated his client was a Marine Corps veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The couple’s 13-year-old son was not home at the time of the shooting.