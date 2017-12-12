News 8’s Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive Wish List

(WTNH) — It’s a friendly competition between News 8’s morning and evening teams to see who can bring in the most toys to donate to Toys for Tots and the Boys and Girl’s Club of Milford.

Viewers are encouraged to stop by the News 8 studios located at 8 Elm Street in New Haven or visit the Frontier locations in Milford at the Connecticut Post Mall, in Wolcott or New London to drop-off donations. An event will be held at the Connecticut Post Mall from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 16th to collect toys with the News 8 meteorologists, anchors and reporters. Bring your unwrapped toy and meet the team.

Many different age groups of children across Connecticut need donations to make their holiday wishes come true. What types of toys are needed this holiday season?

Infants and Toddlers:

  • Light-up and musical toys
  • Stacking toys
  • Blocks or balls

Pre-School:

  • Coloring books and crayons
  • Toy musical instruments
  • Toy cars and trains

School-Age:

  • Dolls
  • Toy dinosaurs and animals
  • Craft kits

Teens:

  • Board games
  • Smartphone accessories
  • Teen books or journals

 

Track the progress of the morning and evening team’s collections here and use #8Give on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. The Gr8 Holiday Give is sponsored by Access Health CT, Connecticut Post Mall and Frontier.

