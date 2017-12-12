News 8’s Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive Wish List

Related Coverage GR8 Holiday Give

(WTNH) — It’s a friendly competition between News 8’s morning and evening teams to see who can bring in the most toys to donate to Toys for Tots and the Boys and Girl’s Club of Milford.

Viewers are encouraged to stop by the News 8 studios located at 8 Elm Street in New Haven or visit the Frontier locations in Milford at the Connecticut Post Mall, in Wolcott or New London to drop-off donations. An event will be held at the Connecticut Post Mall from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 16th to collect toys with the News 8 meteorologists, anchors and reporters. Bring your unwrapped toy and meet the team.

Many different age groups of children across Connecticut need donations to make their holiday wishes come true. What types of toys are needed this holiday season?

Infants and Toddlers:

Light-up and musical toys

Stacking toys

Blocks or balls

Pre-School:

Coloring books and crayons

Toy musical instruments

Toy cars and trains

School-Age:

Dolls

Toy dinosaurs and animals

Craft kits

Teens:

Board games

Smartphone accessories

Teen books or journals

The Gr8 Holiday Give is sponsored by Access Health CT, Connecticut Post Mall and Frontier.