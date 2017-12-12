NHPD gun buy back program gets more guns off the streets

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The New Haven Police Department is taking a steps aimed at getting more guns off the streets. In 6 years of running the program they’ve received nearly 700 guns. Otoniel Reyes the assistant police chief with the New Haven Police Department said, “This year so far we’ve collected over 120 guns off the streets most of them off of criminals and most of them have been engaged have been part of the illegal activity.”

Police said the program prevents gun getting into the wrong hands. Officer David Hartman Department Spokesman for NHPD said, “These are guns in homes. Homes get burglarized.” The guns will be destroyed. Police say inmates will turn the destroyed pieces into gardening tools that will become productive in the community.

Hartman said, “Those gardening tools are hope is that they will be then donated to the new haven board of ed.” The police department is partnering with the Newtown Foundation the Yale New Haven Hospital. Steve Yanovsky

the communications director with the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation said, “Anything that we can do as a group to get guns off the street means fewer people will be shot to death. 90 people will be shot to death in the United States today and tomorrow and the next day.”

Yale New Haven Hospital’s emergency department sees 100 gun shot victims a year and about 15 percent are deadly. Gail D’Onofrio, the chief of Emergency Services. “We only see what makes it to the emergency department there are many others that are dead at the scene that we would not see.”