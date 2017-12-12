NHPD gun buy back program gets more guns off the streets

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The New Haven Police Department is taking a steps aimed at getting more guns off the streets. In 6 years of running the program they’ve received nearly 700 guns. Otoniel Reyes the assistant police chief with the New Haven Police Department said, “This year so far we’ve collected over 120 guns off the streets most of them off of criminals and most of them have been engaged have been part of the illegal activity.”

pd3 NHPD gun buy back program gets more guns off the streets

Police said the program prevents gun getting into the wrong hands. Officer David Hartman Department Spokesman for NHPD said, “These are guns in homes. Homes get burglarized.” The guns will be destroyed. Police say inmates will turn the destroyed pieces into gardening tools that will become productive in the community.

Hartman said, “Those gardening tools are hope is that they will be then donated to the new haven board of ed.” The police department is partnering with the Newtown Foundation the Yale New Haven Hospital. Steve Yanovsky
the communications director with the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation said, “Anything that we can do as a group to get guns off the street means fewer people will be shot to death. 90 people will be shot to death in the United States today and tomorrow and the next day.”

Yale New Haven Hospital’s emergency department sees 100 gun shot victims a year and about 15 percent are deadly. Gail D’Onofrio, the chief of Emergency Services. “We only see what makes it to the emergency department there are many others that are dead at the scene that we would not see.”

 

pd4 NHPD gun buy back program gets more guns off the streets

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s