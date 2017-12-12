No injuries in fire at Milford apartment complex

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford firefighters are investigating what may have caused a fire in an apartment complex on High Street early Tuesday morning.

Just after 4:00 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to an apartment complex at 261 High Street on a report of a fire in the complex. Upon arrival, firefighters quickly located the source of the fire, and extinguished it. The flames were contained to just one room in one of the apartments.

Milford firefighters tell News 8 that there were no injuries. It is unclear what sparked the fire. Officials are conducting their investigation.