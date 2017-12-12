Officials identify victim of fatal New London stabbing

Related Coverage Police : An arrest has been made in a fatal New London stabbing

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The victim of a fatal stabbing in New London on Sunday night has been identified.

Police say 49-year-old Robert Pomerleau was found with a stab wound to his upper chest inside a home at 39 Tilley Street around 8:30 p.m.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead by officials.

On Monday, police arrested 44-year-old Patrick McInerny for the alleged crime. He has been charged with murder and appeared in court on Monday.

There has been no word of a motive behind the stabbing.