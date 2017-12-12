Officials investigating anti-Semitic social media post by Southington student

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation is underway after an anti-Semitic post was made online by a Southington student.

According to a letter from Superintendent Timothy Connellan, the post was made on Dec. 7 at a time when the student was not in school. However, it did impact some students.

School officials say the police were alerted of the post. Police investigated and then contacted the parents of the alleged offender.

It is not clear what the post entailed.

School officials are asking parents to supervise their children’s use of social media.