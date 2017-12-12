Police holding pit bull after it attacks woman, her dog

Related Coverage Pit bull put down after police say it attacked two people

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–New London police are currently holding a pit bull after it attacked a woman and her dog.

New London police said the pit bull was on a walk with its owner when it got away, and attacked a dog in a yard on Hillside Road. They said it also seriously bit the dog’s owner, who was trying to protect her dog.

The woman had to be taken to the hospital.

The 8-year-old pit bull is now being held by the city.

Related Content: Pit bull put down after police say it attacked two people