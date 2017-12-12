Police search for suspect after pursuit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are searching for a suspect after a pursuit that started in Bridgeport.

New Haven Police confirm that they were searching for four suspects in the area of Edgewood Avenue at Ella T. Grasso Boulevard Tuesday morning.

According to officials, a suspicious vehicle was spotted in Bridgeport by officers on duty. The vehicle refused to stop and engaged officers on a pursuit.

The chase continued on parts of I-95 when the suspect vehicle finally stopped in New Haven.

Four suspects from the vehicle fled on foot on Edgewood Avenue. Police say that three are in custody at this point and they are searching for one more.

No other information was immediately available.

