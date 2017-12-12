Police seek other victims of alleged sexual predator

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — At a press conference in the lobby of the New London police department, police displayed large pictures of 34-year-old Monte Phillip White.

They say on October 29th, they were called to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital to meet with a woman who said she had been raped in her apartment on Hawthorne Drive.

“The victim reported that the suspect entered her home and threatened her with a firearm and sexually assaulted her,” said New London Police Chief Peter Reichard.

A month later on November 29th, another woman was at the hospital saying the same thing happened to her in her Nautilus Drive apartment.

Chief Reichard says latent prints and DNA evidence linked White to both rapes, as well as a burglary in Waterford and another sexual assault in Torrington this past April.

“This type of predator is a dangerous person in the community and the men you see standing right here their goal is to remove people like this from the streets and make the streets safe for everybody,” said Chief Reichard.

In addition to drug charges from a separate case White is now charged with 3 counts sexual assault first degree, 2 counts of home invasion, and 1 count of risk of injury to a minor.

One of the women was assaulted twice and there was a child in one of the apartments during the attack.

Police say White drove a black Mercedes which used to be maroon red.

We want to know if anybody in the community may have come across him or seen the car in either color or there are any other victims out there who may have not come forward and reported this to their local police,” said Chief Reichard.

Melinda Satterwhite who was visiting a friend who lives in the apartments on Hawthorne Drive says she didn’t recognize White when we showed her his picture. She plans to spread the word about him to her friend and others.

“There’s a lot of young women here,” said Satterwhite. “A lot of young people here in general. I mean you just saw a school bus go by. It is a scary situation. Wow.”