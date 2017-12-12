Police shoot, injure suspect carrying pellet gun who attempted to access Atlanta school

(ABC News) — An Atlanta police officer shot and injured a man who appeared to be armed with a weapon and was attempting to access a middle and high school, officials said.

School officials contacted the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department when they saw the man enter school grounds and approach Forrest Hills Academy in Atlanta’s Hammond Park neighborhood with the apparent weapon Thursday morning, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Public Information Officer Nelly Miles said in a press conference today.

When officers arrived on campus, they observed the apparent weapon as the man was leaving the premises, and an officer fired one round at him, Miles said. It is unclear if the suspect pulled or pointed the apparent weapon at officers, but he did not fire it, she said.

Authorities later determined that the suspect was armed with a pellet gun, the GBI said in a press release.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was transported to Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries, Miles said, adding that investigators were interviewing him at the hospital.

The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department has issued arrest warrants for the suspect for having a weapon on school property, Miles said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted because the case involves an officer-involved shooting, Miles said.

Authorities do not yet know if the suspect knew anyone at the school, Miles said.

No staff or students were injured during the incident, and classes resumed soon after, Miles said. Atlanta Public Schools did not immediately return ABC News’ request for comment.

