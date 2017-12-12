Pop-up cat cafe in New Haven to become permanent in the spring

By Published:

(WTNH) — Angela Pullo and her husband Michael Pullo have founded a pop-up cafe in New Haven that takes cat adoption to a whole new level.

The Mew Haven Cat Cafe is a place where caffeine lovers and cat lovers can come together. The cafe provides a safe and comfortable environment for cats waiting for their forever home. Customers can come in on their lunch break to simply enjoy the company of the cats, or consider adoption.

The five cats currently living in the cafe came from Animal Haven in North Haven, a non-profit no-kill shelter. Animal Haven has saved over 300 cats in 2016 alone. Angela is proud to announce that all five cats in her establishment will soon have new owners.

The pop-up is only open until Wednesday, December 13th. But Angela says they have plans to open up a permanent cafe in the spring of 2018.  The permanent spot will be loaded with coffee, tea and baked goods.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s