Pop-up cat cafe in New Haven to become permanent in the spring

(WTNH) — Angela Pullo and her husband Michael Pullo have founded a pop-up cafe in New Haven that takes cat adoption to a whole new level.

The Mew Haven Cat Cafe is a place where caffeine lovers and cat lovers can come together. The cafe provides a safe and comfortable environment for cats waiting for their forever home. Customers can come in on their lunch break to simply enjoy the company of the cats, or consider adoption.

The five cats currently living in the cafe came from Animal Haven in North Haven, a non-profit no-kill shelter. Animal Haven has saved over 300 cats in 2016 alone. Angela is proud to announce that all five cats in her establishment will soon have new owners.

The pop-up is only open until Wednesday, December 13th. But Angela says they have plans to open up a permanent cafe in the spring of 2018. The permanent spot will be loaded with coffee, tea and baked goods.