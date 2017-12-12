Rally in support of New Britain man facing deportation in Hartford Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain family is fighting to stay together right before the holidays, as a father is facing deportation.

He’s lived here almost three decades, has three kids, and now, just before the holidays, he may have to fly back to his native Mexico.

About a month ago, a rally was held for Mariano Cardoso Senior. Back in 1990, he moved to the United States illegally, and started a family here, with a wife and three kids.

Six years ago, he was supposed to be deported; but that order was eventually suspended. Cardoso says he has shown good faith, and has routinely checked in with immigration officials.

There have been a number of similar situations in the state recently, and many of the people involved have been granted a stay. That’s what the Cardoso family is hoping for today.