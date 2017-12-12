Sandy Hook Promise releases powerful PSA ahead of 5-year anniversary



NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ahead of the five year anniversary since the Newtown tragedy, Sandy Hook Promise has released an extremely powerful public service announcement. Their message is that mass shootings can be prevented.

The video features a news reporter giving an update for “Tomorrow’s News”. The reporter explains the details of another mass casualty shooting that will occur the following day.

Related Content: 5 years after Sandy Hook shooting, plans for a permanent memorial take shape

Here is the context of the video:

I’m here at the scene of tomorrows shooting where a fifteen year old will kill four children two adults and then turn the gun on himself. When the shooting starts happening tomorrow, first I’ll probably just think it’s firecrackers or a car backfiring or something. He told some of us that his dad kept a gun in his back closet and he always talked about using it on you know people that bullied him. Tomorrow I’ll probably say that I wish I told someone. You know after the shooting we’re going to feel pretty bad about picking on him but until then we’ll probably just keep doing it because he’s pretty weird. Tomorrow I’ll probably point out that something seemed off with him from the beginning of the school year. And I’m now joined by the officers who will be the first responders tomorrow. What additional details can you share with us? Well someone is expected to tell us after the shooting that the shooter has been posting on social media about doing this for weeks. So how will you explain the shooting to your daughter? Actually I wont get to explain it to her because she wont make it. This is Christine Linn, reporting from the scene of another shooting we’ll say we never saw coming.

The video ends with the words, “You can stop tomorrow’s shootings if you recognize the warning signs today.”