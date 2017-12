Related Coverage IOC to allow Russians to compete as neutrals at Olympics

(WTNH) — South Korea touted its advanced robotics technology as it gets read for the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

For the first time in Olympics history, a robot was used in the torch relay.

This is the ceremonial hand off of the Olympic flame from Olympia, Greece to the site of the next Olympic Games.

The Winter Olympics are less than two months away, and the torch has been making its way across that country.