Storrs ranked as one of best college towns in nation

- FILE - University of Connecticut (WTNH)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — According to a new survey, Storrs, Connecticut, is one of the best college towns in the country.

Storrs ranks 11th out of more than 400 college cities and towns in the U.S. in a new WalletHub study, which factored in “wallet friendliness,” “social environment,” and “academic and economic opportunities.”

Ann Arbor, Michigan, home of the University of Michigan, was ranked as the best college town in the country. Other Connecticut towns on the list include New Haven, which comes in at No. 77, Hartford which is in at 323rd, and Bridgeport, which is in the bottom five, at 411.

You can check out the complete list here.

