Stretch Your Dollar: How to get free shipping almost every time

(WTNH) — This Friday, December 15, is ‘Free Shipping Day‘ at many online retailers; but if you want to shop sooner, there are some ways to get free shipping every time.

TheMuse.com says the first thing you should do is chat it up! Open that live chat window and ask to get free shipping. The last thing they want is for that cost to be the reason you abandon your whole order.

If you can’t get free shipping, ask for a coupon to at least bring the total cost down.

You may be required to buy more to save on shipping. While that doesn’t make a lot of sense for you, it does make sense if you can find more gifts for people on your list in order to meet the minimum.

Get a subscription! It may be worth it to you to pay a fee for Amazon Prime or Shoprunner to get the free shipping. If you don’t want to pay the annual fee, sign up, get the free shipping through the holidays, and then cancel before the trial period is over.

You can also pick your items up in person to avoid shipping costs.