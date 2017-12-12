Thousands support food center during Olde Mistick Village’s “Festival of Lights”

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands came out to support the Gemma E. Moran United Way/Labor Food Center in New London at Olde Mystick Village’s “Festival of Lights.”

Volunteers at the event last Friday, which featured thousands of lights around the 23-acre property, collected non-perishable food items for the food center from 7,259 guests. Visitors could take pictures with Santa, get their faces painted, and enjoy other festivities.

Officials say Mystic Aquarium delivered 9,168 pounds of non-perishable food from the event.

“Thanks to the generosity of our guests on Friday night, the donation was equal to the weight of four and a half beluga whales,” said Ainslie Seeber, Event and Partnership Manager at Mystic Aquarium. “That is by far a new record for us. We are so grateful and very excited.”

An additional $517 was collected in monetary donations in support of the local food center.