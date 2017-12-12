Uncasville man sentenced to prison for child sex trafficking, heroin offenses

Related Coverage Groton woman sentenced for role in fatal heroin overdose involving teen

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — An Uncasville man will spend the next eight years in prison for his roles in sex trafficking of a minor and heroin distribution.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 29, 2016, Groton police and emergency services personnel responded to a Groton motel for a report of a drug overdose. Officials located the 17-year-old female victim and administered two doses of Narcan, which were unsuccessful. The victim was transported to a local hospital and died later that morning.

Related Content: Groton woman sentenced for role in fatal heroin overdose involving teen

Officials say 41-year-old Ramon Gomez brought the victim to the motel to engage in prostitution, knowing she was underage. According to police, Gomez sold heroin to Adele Bouthillier the day before. Bouthillier was also found to be engaging in prostitution.

Gomez has been detained since his arrest on June 1, 2016. On Nov. 17, 2016, he pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of a minor, and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Bouthillier pleaded guilty to the same charges and, on Oct. 17, 2017, was sentenced to 43 months of imprisonment.