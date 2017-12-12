Victim identified in fatal New London shooting

Related Coverage Man killed in New London shooting

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– New London police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in a basement apartment on Orchard Street on Saturday.

Quvonte Gray, age 21, was killed. Police have notified his family.

Police said Gray was a resident of Florida, but frequently visited New London for extended periods of time.

The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, and police located Gray, who had a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on scene.

An investigation into the shooting remains active.